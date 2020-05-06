Wayne County ready to move to green phase next Friday

County officials say the low number of COVID-19 cases was proof that county residents have been following guidelines.

HONESDALE, Pa. — It was news many people in Wayne County have been waiting for.

Governor Wolf announced the next phase and county officials were hopeful that this would be their fate.

"The news today that we're going green is very exciting and it's also right in line with where we think we should be," said Wayne County Commissioner Jocelyn Cramer.

"Every day that it was a zero, a one or two or three came off the fourteen days earlier so we knew we were trending in the right direction," said Wayne County Commissioner Joseph Adams.

County commissioners are proud of the residents that have been diligent in following the COVID-19 guidelines.

"Really fantastic. I know I have grandkids here and even the grandkids are paying attention. It's really marvelous and it's for everybody's good of course," said Claudia Googins of Honesdale.

The green phase allows some businesses to resume serving customers and people in Wayne County say they are happy to resume some normal activities.

"It makes me feel good to finally be getting back to normal. I really need a haircut badly so that's important you know," said John Cosiglio of Honesdale.

Restaurants in downtown Honesdale were able to start outdoor dining this week, but next week they can also serve people inside.

This is great news for Here & Now Brewing Company along Main Street in Honesdale; they were only doing curbside takeout.

Now they can look forward to serving their customers face-to-face.

"It's been a complete change of pace so it's going to be really nice to have people be able to sit down at the bar and say 'I'll have a beer'," said Here & Now General Manager, CJ Fritz.

In order to keep the county's numbers low, people still need to be aware the danger isn't completely gone.