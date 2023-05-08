Wayne County Fair returns for 161st year

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress takes us to the Wayne County Fair to show us why people come out year after year.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — For lots of families, a day at the Wayne County Fair in Honesdale is a summertime tradition.

"I've been coming here since I was a kid, I brought my daughter here, now she's coming here with two children," said Brian Verrill, Honesdale.

Fair President Roger Dirlim says for the 161st year, people can expect more rides, vendors, and food, "Just everything got a little bigger this year, but your biggest thing we have is our pay one price for $12 where do you go to a fair, ride the rides from noon til 11 o'clock see all the shows, park and everything for $12."

Fair officials tell Newswatch 16 nearly 100,000 people will make their way to the fair this week; fairgoers say they look forward to the food, rides, and animals.

"The animals, we like the animals, the food, and the kids like the rides," said Samantha Mecca, Peckville.

"It's fun; usually me, my brother, and my dad go on the older kids rides," said Adriana Zalonis, Forest City.

But the food is really the star of the show.

"Sausage sandwich with onions and peppers, can't beat it. Anything sweet. They want to try the chocolate-covered bacon, but I don't think I'm doing that. I like bacon, but not with chocolate. That's just wrong," said Verrill.

Petrosky's Homemade Pierogis from Simpson is one of the food vendors ready to serve up lots of fried classics.

"Yesterday was slow because of the weather, but today it started out really busy, very busy, a lot of people are coming," said Matt Dwey, Petrosky's Homemade Pierogis.

A day at the fair wouldn't be complete without a trip to the barn to see the pigs, goats, and sheep. Even after her days in 4H, Rachel Olver of Beach Lake is still showcasing her animals.

"It teaches responsibility. There are mornings where you don't want to get up, but there are animals waiting in the barn that need to be fed and watered, so it's a responsibility and hard work," said Rachel Olver, Beach Lake.

The Wayne County Fair runs through August 12 at the fairgrounds in Honesdale.