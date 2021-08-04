Wayne County Fair is on for 2021

Fairgoers can rejoice after the fair board voted to move forward with this year's 159th fair, but there are still many factors involving the coronavirus.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Rides, games, animals, and fun are all things that were missed from the Wayne County fairgrounds during the summer of 2020.

The last time fairgoers walked the grounds of the Wayne County Fair near Honesdale was 2019.

Last year, the pandemic forced the fair board to cancel because of the Governor's guidelines for large gatherings.

Tuesday night, the fair board voted to move forward with planning for the 159th Wayne County Fair.

A vote the board says is still a very preliminary decision.

"So we're optimistic final decisions for the fair about whether we're going to go or not, will happen probably sometime around Memorial Day, the first of June," said Fair Board Second VP, Jeff Firmstone.

Some of the other major fairs in our area that happen earlier in the summer have postponed another year.

The Wayne County Fair board says because the fair is in August, they are optimistic.

But in order for the fair to be able to take place, the board of directors will be keeping an eye on a lot of things related to the virus in the days leading up to the opening day of the fair.

"A lot of things will come down to how is it acting in the state of Pennsylvania, what are our vaccination rates are we limited on our attendance," Firmstone said.

The entertainment scheduled for last year will still be on for this year, but the number of people attending the fair and those shows could change, depending on what the CDC suggests for events like the fair.

"Right now, we're limited we know in our grand standard 50% attendance, but the grandstand holds a little bit over 2,000 people. So that means we can only put in for and sell about 1,000 people," said Firmstone.

There will be more details to work out as the fair week gets closer, but for now, keep your fingers crossed that the fair will run from August 6 to the 14.