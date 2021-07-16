Wayne County crisis hotline

A statewide crisis intervention service is now helping people in Wayne County. Counselors available over the phone and in person.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Those in need of immediate crisis help in Wayne County now have a new number they can call.

"Really it spells out that reach, so it's hoping that people realize that if you're struggling with emotional or mental health problems, having thoughts of suicide, you're feeling very depressed or anxious, that your reach out and ask for help," said Shanon Quick, Center for Community Resources.

You can either call 833-55REACH or text the number 63288 to talk with a counselor.

Crisis specialists say that since the hotline opened on July 1, the office has received about 10 to 15 calls a day.

"Don't be alone. Reach out for support. Don't be that one. Call someone and so we really want to help everybody and anyone in Wayne County."

Counselors are available at no charge and will not only meet with people through this but also in person.

"A lot of people go to the emergency room to seek mental health services when they're in a crisis state, and what we want to do is we really want to come into the community and meet with you where you are. So we will come to your residence, we will come to a coffee shop, we will go to a PCP office, your doctor's office, we'll go to a clinic. Whenever that is. Wherever you're having that intervention or need that help, we will come to you."