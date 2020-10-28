Wayne County American Legion Post's plan for a building accessible to all is becoming a reality

Despite the pandemic's economic impact, Legion Post 859 is moving ahead with a project to make the building accessible to those with disabilities.

Last November, Newswatch 16 met members of the American Legion Post 859 in Newfoundland. They were in need of making their building accessible to people with disabilities.

Post Commander Jack Sparks says the community that they serve jumped into action to help.

Fast forward to now. A ramp into the building was installed along with a completed bathroom and cabinets ready to be hung for a kitchen on the first floor, along with exterior updates scheduled.

"We're working on getting the windows and doors and deck... the canopy and steps for the outside," said Sparks.

The building still needs some extensive work to keep the structure sturdy to last for many years to come. The American Legion received $92,000 in grant money from the state to begin that work.

"The coronavirus has slowed the legion's income. On top of that, it has also slowed the progress of the project," says Sparks. "As things increase and the prices go up, things kind of slow us down."

State Representative Mike Peifer came to see the progress at the legion.

Commander Sparks says Peifer's help in getting the grant money was key and it also gave them ideas for future updates to the building to make it a community space. Unveiling plans for an area in the basement to host parties.

Sparks sees the space as a place where the community has somewhere to gather.