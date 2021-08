Wayne and Montour Counties join Luzerne, Wyoming, Pike, and Monroe on the list counties to wear masks indoors.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA —

Two more counties in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania have been added to the list of substantial community transmission of COVID-19.

Wayne and Montour Counties join Luzerne, Wyoming, Pike, and Monroe.

The CDC says if a county is at the substantial or high level, everyone should wear masks indoors whether they're vaccinated or unvaccinated.