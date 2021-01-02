Weathering the winter in Waymart

Many people were out trying to stay ahead of the storm, shoveling, snowplowing, any means necessary to prevent harder work later.

WAYMART, Pa. — About six inches of snow was on the ground Monday morning in Waymart, and much more is on the way.

"It's going to break your back if you wait. I know it's powdery, mostly, but even now, I'm having a little bit of a hard time getting it done," Jonah Miloean said.

Paul Biotrowski made quick work of the snowfall with his snowthrower clearing the sidewalks and driveway so his wife could get to work.

"I'd rather cut the grass," Biotrowski said. "I'd rather see the grass than the snow, but it is what it is."

Shelby Hess was out shoveling her driveway and sidewalks while her boys played out in the snow. No school meant a full day to spend playing in the snow.

"Snow day for us, thank you, Lord. Yeah, it's nice to be outside, but definitely didn't expect this much, that's for sure."

It's a fun day for dogs too. Einstein's owner Ashley Kromko is a teacher at Evergreen Elementary near Hamlin and was happy for a chance to enjoy the snow.

"I think we're going to be on the bigger end of the snowstorm, which I'm OK with. I love the snow as long as I have no place to go."

Ken West was shoveling his sidewalks in front of his apartment on south street. He, too, wanted to get a head start, but he's not sure how he feels with more of it coming.