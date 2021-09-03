Warm weather wipes away winter blues

Temperatures made it feel like spring was here in Wayne County and many people were out enjoying the break from winter.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Sunshine and temps in the 50s and 60s can help anyone out of a winter funk, and Central Park in Honesdale was the place to be for fresh air and Vitamin D.

We found many people out on lunch break to stretch their legs. Some of those with two legs and several four-legged as well.

"My office is actually across the street, so she's a work puppy, and so she comes to work, and she likes to walk the park, and it's beautiful. Finally!" said Ally Brock of Hawley with her puppy River.

"Everyone's itching to get out. No matter what, even with the pandemic or not, after winter, everyone's dying to do different things," Lauren Rutledge said.

Emily Wood was out walking with her friends, hoping the winter blues are finally coming to an end.

"I just feel like it's been long this year. I know a lot of people say it's not the coldest or the snowiest, but it just felt like all of it together lasted really long," said Wood.

Melting snow leaves behind mud and dirt, and many people took advantage of the warm weather to wash their cars.

The Beach Lake Car Wash had a constant flow of people rinsing away winter's grime, including Robert Malara, who was happy he timed his stop at the car wash right.

"I went to the car wash and Liberty last week, and it took 45 minutes to wait on line to get the car wash, so this is a nice surprise," Malara said.

We all know that one person, besides Joe Snedeker, who breaks out the shorts when winter starts to break. This time, it was Jonathan Clark from Peckville playing a round of disc golf at Prompton Lake, with several inches of snow still on the ground.

"It felt like it's warm enough to wear shorts but not warm enough to wear a long sleeve or short sleeves," said Clark.

The warm weather may not last too long for now, but spring will be here soon, and that is encouraging enough.