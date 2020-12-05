Wallenpaupack Area plans graduation for Wayne County Fairgrounds

The school district and fair committee worked together to give the Class of 2020 a safe location for graduation ceremony.

DYBERRY, Pa. — Wallenpaupack Area School District officials spent Tuesday afternoon walking through their plans for a graduation ceremony.

But this isn't on school grounds.

It's the fairgrounds in Wayne County.

"We wanted to find a location that was large enough to have all of our students gather together as well as their families," said Assistant Superintendent Keith Gunuskey.

This planning between school district officials and the senior class started only two weeks ago.

In those two weeks, with the help of the Wayne County Fair Committee, they've found a way give their seniors a proper sendoff.

"We're excited for our students. For the Class of 2020, this has been a pretty tough road for them, not being able to finish with their classmates in school so we're trying to do something very special for them and we think this ceremony will do that," said Wallenpaupack Area High School Principal Jim Kane.

On Friday, June 19, seniors will meet at the high school near Hawley and proceed from the school to the fairgrounds.

The students will remain in their cars while the ceremony is taking place.

Then, each student will drive up to receive their diploma and be allowed to take a photo with their family members who will hand them the final piece of their high school career.

"It's not like we're walking across the stage and receiving our diploma from someone we don't know. We're receiving it with our families, which I think is just so special," said senior Haleigh Balla.

There will be a limit on the number of cars that come to graduation.

Each graduate will have their car plus one family member vehicle, but there will be a way for people to watch from home.

"So, they'll be able to access our website, www.wallenpaupack.org to get a live stream so they can see what's happening on the jumbotron. They'll be able to hear and see everything that's going on if they're not able to make it," continued Kane.