Volunteers wanted for water testing of Lake Wallenpaupack

Lackawac Sanctuary is recruiting community scientists to help with testing water quality and clarity to study the lake's ecology and could use some help

PAUPACK, Pa. — Lackawac Sanctuary is looking for help to monitor water quality on Lake Wallenpaupack. If you live on or visit the lake, you can sign up for a two-hour training program to become a community scientist volunteer.

"We go through basic lake ecology principles. We go through the measurements that you're taking, why you're taking them, and we also show you how to take them," said Beth Norman, the Lackawac Sanctuary director of science and research.

Norman says this is year three for the program. Lake Wallenpaupack is so vast, and Norman says that's why the more help they have, the better. It's important to conduct research on water quality year after year to see what changes and when.

"As we build this database over time, what we'll be able to do is start to look at what areas of the lake may be having some really nice water quality and what areas of the lake might be a little bit more problematic."

Volunteers who take part in the water-testing program can take samples from anywhere on Lake Wallenpaupack, including right off of their dock. It only takes about 15 minutes and anyone of any age can participate.

"We all take measurements at the same time roughly, so every weekend between Memorial Day and Labor Day. You collect the data and put the data right into a mobile app," Norman explained.

Lackawac Sanctuary also offers a summer workshop series with various topics of lake ecology, including one focused on harmful algae blooms.

"You can identify harmful algae, what you should do if you suspect a harmful algae bloom. We talk about some of the ways that we detect algae and more importantly the toxins that these algae can produce."

There are two dates to sign up for the water-testing program on May 22 and 23.