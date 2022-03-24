Verdict in Wayne County murder trial

The jury deliberated less than 30 minutes before returning a verdict in the murder case against Cole Dufton.

HONESDALE, Pa. — A guilty verdict has been reached in the retrial of a man charged with murdering a woman in Wayne County.

Cole Dufton of Pleasant Mount was found guilty Thursday morning of killing Suzette Bullis inside her home near Lakewood in 2018.

During closing arguments, the prosecution said it was clear that Dufton murdered Bullis based on the evidence and the number of lies he told investigators.

Prosecutors argued that Dufton had the motive to kill her. He bought pills from Bullis and was angry that she shorted him $1,500 in drug money.

The defense believed there wasn't enough evidence to prove that Dufton did it, saying there was no DNA found on his clothes or other items collected to put him at the crime scene.

In September of 2021, the trial ended with a hung jury. The panel spent six hours deliberating and couldn't agree if Dufton was guilty or not.

This trial was quite the opposite. The jury deliberated for less than 20 minutes finding Dufton guilty, a surprise to everyone in the courtroom.

"Every jury is different, so I guess surprised, pleased, happy that it was over very quickly. I think they came to the right verdict," said Senior Deputy Attorney General Anthony Forrey.

Attorney Paul Walker represented Dufton in both trials. He was also surprised and disappointed by the outcome.

"We knew what each other was going to do, so we kind of did try to adjust some things, but they knew what I was going to argue, and I knew what they were going to argue too, but it's hard to adjust after that," Walker said.

Bullis' family sat through both trials, seeing the evidence and listening to the details of what happened to her. When the verdict was read, there were tears of joy knowing her killer was brought to justice.

"All around, it was a very good outcome for us," said Lori Sciortino, the victim's sister. "I feel for Cole's family, but it is what it is. He did what he did, and he has to live with that."

Walker says they will file an appeal in this case.

Sentencing has yet to be scheduled, but Dufton faces life in prison.

Cole Dufton was led from the Wayne County Courthouse this afternoon after he was found guilty for the 2018 murder of... Posted by Courtney Harrison WNEP on Thursday, March 24, 2022