Valentine's Day in the rage room

Maybe you're feeling something other than love this Valentine's Day. If that's the case, Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington has just the spot for you.

Example video title will go here for this video

HONESDALE, Pa. — As the owner of the Honesdale Rage Room, Katie Rossini has seen it all.

"Lots of crying; they get it all out. Lots of therapy has happened here. People say they want to come in weekly for their therapy session."

There are plenty of reasons why people come to the rage room, but smashing your ex's stuff seems to be a pretty big one.

"There's something about that 'pop' when you hit it. It's just like a release. It's almost like getting a massage or having a good talk, whatever it might be," Rossini said. "It's just a drop of endorphins. It feels great."

You don't need to have just endured a bad break-up to get some anger out; lovebirds are welcome too, but maybe stay out of the way of the newly single smashers.

"It's a super-fun date night. We have people come in for their first date, or maybe they've been dating for a while, or are married with children and just need a break from reality."

You can bring your own stuff to break — glasses, dishes, furniture — or you can use what's already been donated here.

It's appointment-only, and the price depends on the size of your group.

They'll provide the safety gear. All you need to bring are close-toed shoes and, of course, your rage.

Thrilled to have WNEP here with us this Valentine’s Day! Make your appointment to get your Rage Out! #rageroom #honesdale #honesdalepa #rage #valentines #single #friesbeforeguys Posted by Honesdale Rage Room on Tuesday, February 14, 2023