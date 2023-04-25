Upgrading Wayne County Walk of Honor memorial

A group in Wayne County is continuing its mission to honor veterans. Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us the effort to add more names to the Walk of Honor.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Outside the Wayne County Courthouse in Honesdale, you'll find the Wayne County Walk of Honor.

"There are so many people here who go into the military, and they deserve to be honored. Unless you've been in the military, it's hard to understand, but you give up a lot," said Betty Demaye-Caruth, Wayne County Walk of Honor co-chair.

More than 6,000 veterans' names from across all branches were once here. The podiums are bare now, as more names are added in an update project.

"Fortunately, when we designed it, we left some podiums open, so we do have room to put new people on."

The monument was supposed to be updated several years ago but was put on hold due to COVID. The Walk of Honor committee is putting out a call to families who have loved ones from Wayne County who are buried in the county or at a national cemetery.

"I know that there are a lot of World War II veterans who have crossed since that time, and now we are seeing the Vietnam War guys," Demaye-Caruth said.

When the project first started in 2016, volunteers did the leg work, canvassing the 142 cemeteries in Wayne County to look for names.

"That was a big job. We were all traipsing around there, picking up names. And some of them were really old. We have veterans here from the Revolutionary War."

The Walk of Honor committee says the upgraded monument will be ready in time for Veterans Day in November.

You can submit the name of a veteran on the Walk of Honor website.