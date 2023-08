Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle and SUV collided in Lakeville Monday evening.

Troopers say a motorcycle and an SUV collided along Purdytown Turnpike around 7 p.m.

Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital; there is no word on their conditions.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash in Wayne County.

