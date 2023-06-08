Troopers: Man crashed into shed, beat up a man inside

The alledged assault happened Saturday in Clinton Township, Wayne County.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is accused of driving into a shed and beating up a man inside, according to state police in Wayne County.

Investigators said Michael Farley, 40, drove his vehicle into a shed on a property on Stanton Drive in Clinton Township, north of Waymart. Farley allegedly got out of his vehicle and assaulted a man inside the shed with a wrench.

It happened around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Farley was picked up after a traffic stop on Monday and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.