Police say the robbery happened on Thursday night near Honesdale.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Wayne County are searching for a crook who allegedly held up a store.

Troopers say the suspected entered the business along Texas Palmyra Highway near Honesdale around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The crook demanded money and pointed a gun at the clerk before taking off.

Police have not said how much money was taken.