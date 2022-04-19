Treacherous travel conditions in Wayne County

A spring snowstorm is shaking things up in Wayne County, causing slick road conditions and schools to close, delay or go virtual.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — The snowy conditions are keeping people off the roads and kids out of school.

WNEP's Courtney Harrison was in Wayne County on Tuesday to check out the roads there. She described the conditions as treacherous early in the morning.

Because the snow is so heavy, it's going to take a bit longer to clear some of the roads, and it's still probably going to make getting to where you're going Tuesday morning tricky.

Newswatch 16 did see some roads that looked clear and just wet but were freezing over.

PennDOT still has restrictions in places on nearby highways including Interstates 81, 84, and 380, and speeds are still reduced to 45 miles an hour on those interstates.

Thousands are also without power across the area Tuesday.

