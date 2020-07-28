Trailer park problem: Landlord's fight puts homes in jeopardy

Nearly 100 people in the Poconos are worried that they could soon lose their homes. A legal battle could end with the closure of their mobile home community.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — People who live at Neville's Mobile Home Court near Moscow aren't sure if they'll still have these homes by this time next year.

A federal court order is calling on the owner to close the trailer park after a nearly 10-year-long battle with neighbors over the sewage system.

"I would have to find another place to live. I'm praying to God that it don't happen," said resident Pat Spisso.

"I'll move out, I mean, what more can I do? But I'm hoping that it don't come to that, very much hoping," said resident Alfred Zotynia.

Spisso and Zotynia say they love living here and have never had any problems, but neighbors who live across the street filed a lawsuit in 2011, claiming the trailer park's faulty sewage system was bringing waste onto their property and complained of a constant smell.

The park's owners agreed to replace the sewage system. Now, a federal judge says they failed to follow through.

"For this to happen, I mean, there are so many old people that have been living here since the park even opened, and for them to have to find a new place to live, that's going to be hard," Spisso said.

The court order states that the park needs to close by April 1 2021 but people who live here are still holding out hope that that doesn't happen.

"I'm pretty content here. There's a lot of people that are content here. It's quiet, like it is right now. It stays this way, and everybody knows everybody," Zotynia said.

A lawyer for owner Nancy Neville says Neville spent a lot of time, money, and effort trying to fix the sewage system and that she believed it eventually was functioning properly.

Her main concern, though, is making sure her tenants don't lose their homes.