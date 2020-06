One tractor-trailer flipped over onto its side.

GREENTOWN, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash shut down part of Interstate 84 near the Pike and Wayne County line.

The wreck happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84.

Two tractor-trailers collided near Exit 20, that's the Greentown, Lake Wallenpaupack exit.

One tractor-trailer flipped over onto its side.

Crews worked to clear the wreck.