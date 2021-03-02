Towing companies slammed after storm

Bad road conditions mean busy days for towing companies even after the snow has stopped.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — More than two feet of snow fell in parts of Wayne County after the storm that lasted for days. Many people stayed home to avoid traveling on snow-covered roads. Now that the snow has ended, people are venturing out. Towing companies like Northeast Towing near Honesdale say they are now swamped with calls.

"A lot of plow trucks are getting stuck. We've done a lot of those. Tractor-trailers, we've had a couple of those. Mainly small cars, trying to get out and get back to work," said Lisa Rosencranse at Northeast Towing.

Mike's Auto Service and Towing near Hawley was also pretty quiet during the storm, but there were a few people who ended up having to call them for help.

"It started off pretty slow. The snow was coming down the first night; we were pulling out a lot of people out there that were still on the roads just struggling to get off," Mike Kuzmiak said.

Towing companies are also playing catch-up for cars that got stuck during the storm and now have to be dug out and towed.

"They get stuck on the hills, so we spent a good night out there just pulling people out nonstop in their two-wheel-drive cars," Kuzmiak said.

With possible snow in the forecast, there are a few things you can prepare yourselves with in case you have to drive during a storm.

"Take a shovel with you. Take your batteries with you to jumpstart. It's cold, too, so you're going to get in trouble with that," Rosencranse said.

"Make sure all the snow is pushed back because we're getting a lot more. There's already stuff piled up everywhere, so just try and do that and stay home until everything's plowed, because it just makes a nightmare and everyone's out when everyone else is trying to work," Kuzmiak added.