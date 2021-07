Four juveniles were also charged for the break-ins last month.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Three people from Honesdale have been arrested for a series of burglaries in the borough.

The owners of Honesdale Self Storage on Commercial Street say at least three different burglaries occurred on their property last month.

Authorities say images captured by security cameras helped them identify Tyler Duley, 18, Steven Schneider, 28, and Orion Jacko, 25, all from Honesdale.