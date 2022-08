Officials are working on repairs, hoping to turn the lights back on overnight or early tomorrow morning.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — According to PPL, more than 1,500 homes and businesses in Wayne County are still without electricity.

Nearly 1,300 are still in the dark in Luzerne County and more than 700 in Lackawanna County.

For the most up-to-date information on the outage, check out these outage maps: