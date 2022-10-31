x
Wayne County

The Hand House opens in Wayne County

There's a new safe space for children in Wayne County.
Credit: WNEP

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Wayne County Children and Youth Services celebrated the opening of The Hand House Monday morning in Honesdale.

The Hand House will provide a home-like setting for children and families to receive visitation, parenting, and independent living services.

"In the old office, we had very, I don't want to call them sterile visitation rooms, but they're within the office spaces of what could be some of the most traumatic events in a child or a family's life, where a child was removed within our office. This just provides that home feel. It's very comfortable, it's cozy, it feels safe," said Rozalyn Burke, Executive Director, Wayne County Children & Youth Services.

The bottom floor of The Hand House is for families, and the top floor is for young people transitioning to homes.

