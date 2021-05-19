The Cooperage Project reopening to the public

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison says the nonprofit organization will be reopening soon and kicking it off with an event to thank the community for the support.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Over the last 15 months, The Cooperage Project in Honesdale has helped thousands of people during the pandemic, operating as an emergency pantry, and providing storage space for food and clothing for those in need.

Newswatch 16 stopped by in March of 2020 when the lunch distributions were just getting started.

During the first week of the school lunch program, the nonprofit was serving about 45 meals a day. A month later, the numbers grew to about 250 meals a day.

Arrah Fisher is the executive director at The Cooperage Project and says helping the community during a difficult year has been fulfilling.

"It feels like a sense of accomplishment in a way, but it also just reinforces to us the value of why we're here. It's evolved. From the beginning, it's always been about being a part of the community," Fisher said.

With restrictions lifting, it is time to get back to some normalcy. Boxes of food and clothes that filled the space are now gone because the need for distributions has lessened. The cleanup has started on the space as the nonprofit plans to reopen the building for in-person events.

"We're also still remembering and reflecting the last year of what this building became and it was beyond what we ever thought we would do in the building."

Putting a pause on food distribution until the fall is a little bit bittersweet, but Fisher says it's made room in the calendar to have a monthly concert series.

"We're planning on doing the fourth Saturday of each month through the end of September, so that's five including May to September, and they're all going to be local musicians from the Lackawanna and Wayne County areas," Fisher said.

If there is bad weather on Saturday, the concert will be moved inside and mask-wearing and social distancing will be required.

Call 570-253-2020 to reserve your spot or email info@thecooperageproject.org.

$10 suggested donation with registration; $15 suggested donation at the door.