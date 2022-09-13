The Cooperage Project expanding youth program space

A community hub in Wayne County is gearing up to expand, and they don't have to go very far.

HONESDALE, Pa. — The Cooperage Project on Main Street in Honesdale has become a community staple over the past decade.

From farmers markets, small concerts, and meal distribution, the Cooperage has a packed house — meaning it needs more space.

"We have realized over the last couple of years that our youth programs especially dominate a lot of our time in our building, and since we are a building that houses programs for all people, all ages, and all times of day, we really needed dedicated space," said executive director Arrah Fisher.

Tucked behind the Cooperage is the Stoneworks Building, which is currently home to Bethany Children's House Montessori Preschool. The owner tells Newswatch 16 it has outgrown the space and is currently looking for a new location.

Fisher says moving into the historic building just makes sense.

"It's already built out because it is a preschool to really hone youth programs, so it's kind of a perfect way for us to take what they've started and change it around to our needs," said Fisher.

"We have huge participation from kids and families of all ages. From babies up through high school," said youth program manager Amanda Masters.

The new space will allow staff at the Cooperage Project to have a designated space for youth programs, and the main building will host community events.

"So we can really tailor it to the right time of day, the right day of the week for when the families or the kids are able to be there, which is a part of programming, it's making it work for the people that we are offering it to," said Masters.

"We will have to do some renovations just to make it our own, but since it was a preschool catered to youth programs and storage is already in place, we are hoping we won't have to do that much or intense of renovations," said Fisher.

The Cooperage Project hopes to have the new building ready next summer.

