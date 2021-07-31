Teen killed in Wayne County crash, school offering grief counseling

The crash happened on Friday morning.

HONESDALE, Pa. — A high school in Wayne County is offering grief counselors to students and staff after a student died in an ATV crash.

Troopers say the 16-year-old boy from Honesdale was driving on Darling Road on Friday morning when he did not stop for a stop sign.

The teen was hit and killed by an SUV.

Honesdale High School is offering counseling services on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.