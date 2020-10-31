Teen from Wayne County is working on becoming first female Eagle Scout in Northeastern PA

Angelina Krug is giving back to seniors during the pandemic for her Eagle Scout project

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — At just 14-years-old, Angelina Krug is trying to break barriers. She is working on becoming the first female Eagle Scout in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

For her Eagle Scout project, she made 50 care packages and gave them to residents in a nursing home near Lake Ariel.

"They can have fun, play games. Just seeing someone with a smile on their face makes me smile," Krug said.

Her grandmother is in a nursing home right now. With the ongoing pandemic, the teen knows it can be a lonely time for some seniors.

She stuffed care packages full of word searches, games, and handwritten notes. She delivered the boxes of goodies to Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center in Lake Township.

Jeanne O'Brien is a resident there.

"Very special. She's very special. We thank her so much for doing this for us," O'Brien said. "You can't see anyone, you can't see your family or friends so this should brighten up their day a little bit."

Krug comes from a long line of Boy Scouts. Her decision to try to become an Eagle Scout was a no brainer. She wanted to learn what the boys learn and make lifelong friendships.

In fact, two months ago, she and some fellow scouts from Troop 1057 rescued a woman from underneath a moving tractor.

"You get trust within each other and you get to like put your faith in each other," Krug said.

"Proud of her to set an example for other girls to do this and be a part of it," Suzanne Krug, Angelina's mother, said.