Celebrating the 100th custom firetruck

A corporation in Wayne County that manufactures fire apparatus celebrated a huge milestone —the 100th firetruck was completed.

STERLING, Pa. — Since moving to the Sterling area of Wayne County from New York four years ago, Sutphen East has manufactured 100 firetrucks.

The 100th vehicle to be produced and is going to Landingville Community Fire Company near Schuylkill Haven

Sutphen is the largest family-owned fire apparatus manufacturer in the world, but Darryl Rhyn, the general manager of Sutphen East, believes it's all about keeping it local.

"We're proud to be able to manufacture a product that stays in the area and is helpful to the communities, and you know protects firefighters and keeps communities and firefighters and their families safe," said Rhyn.

The custom-made truck is replacing a firetruck from 1982. The new vehicle is a 3,000-gallon pumper/tanker apparatus. This will give firefighters more water to work with when they are on the scene in a rural area.

"It's sad to see the old one go, but we are anxious to get this back to our station and get it on the road. It's been a lengthy process, but we're excited," said Landingville Community Fire Chief David Hoffman.

This isn't your typical cookie-cutter firetruck. Sutphen builds firetrucks specifically for the departments and communities they serve.

"A lot of the vehicles we build here, it's not anything certainly off the shelf. It's very much to a specification that the customers provide us to build to, and we're very happy to accommodate that," Rhyn said.