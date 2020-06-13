Students organize protest in Hawley

There was also youth speakers and a moment of silence in memory of George Floyd.

HAWLEY, Pa. — Several hundred demonstrators turned out for a peaceful gathering at Bingham Park.

The protest was organized by three students from the Wallenpaupack Area School District.

They said this was an outlet for them and others to help spread awareness

"Everything went just as planned, it was all peaceful, we had overwhelming support from the community and that really just means a lot to us," senior Seth Brown said.

"It's truly amazing, I can't put it into words, it's truly amazing so many people came out," said Justin Blanding, 7th grader.