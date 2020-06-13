x
Skip Navigation

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

wayne-county

Students organize protest in Hawley

There was also youth speakers and a moment of silence in memory of George Floyd.
Credit: WNEP

HAWLEY, Pa. — Several hundred demonstrators turned out for a peaceful gathering at Bingham Park.

The protest was organized by three students from the Wallenpaupack Area School District.

They said this was an outlet for them and others to help spread awareness

"Everything went just as planned, it was all peaceful, we had overwhelming support from the community and that really just means a lot to us," senior Seth Brown said.

"It's truly amazing, I can't put it into words, it's truly amazing so many people came out," said Justin Blanding, 7th grader.

The protest also featured a few youth speakers and a moment of silence in memory of George Floyd.

RELATED: Black Lives Matter protest draws more than 500 people in Wilkes-Barre

RELATED: Call for change in Snyder County