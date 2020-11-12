Student-athletes react to new restrictions on school sports

Gov. Wolf has put a pause on sports from December 12 to January 4, and athletes from Western Wayne High School weigh in.

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Beginning at midnight, the scoreboards will be dark, and school gymnasiums across our area will remain empty for the next few weeks, including Western Wayne High School in Wayne County.

Gov. Wolf is requiring all sports — kindergarten through 12th grade, along with travel, recreational, intermural, and intramural sports — to be put on pause until January 4.

"We were disappointed. Of course, we all wanted a season. We're still hopeful, so hopefully, (January) 4th, we'll be back, and we'll be able to participate," said junior Kaeli Romanowski.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health worries that athletes who are asymptomatic will spread the virus at a game or practice, in the locker room, or while traveling to and from events.

Matt Leslie is a senior wrestler at Western Wayne and understands why wrestling could be a problem.

"Wrestling, there's not much social distancing going on. There's a lot of close contact, so I thought that that might have been a little bit more of an issue for people," said Leslie.

Nine months ago, student-athletes had their sports seasons cut short or even canceled. Some seniors fear that could be their fate, especially those hoping to continue their athletic career at the collegiate level.

"I feel bad for them. They have worked so hard the entire year, all summer, preseason, offseason. So, I think they should be hopeful. Hopefully, they'll get a season, and if not, we are going to celebrate them," said Romanowski.

"While these are trying times, we realize there's a lot more to life than the sports that's going on, so we just need to soak up the moments while we can have them," said Leslie.