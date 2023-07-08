x
Wayne County

Storm damage forces restaurant to close in Wayne County

Storms caused heavy damage to Mr. Yock's BBQ Friday forcing it to temporarily close.
Credit: HAMLIN FIRE AND RESCUE

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Storms throughout Wayne County washed out roads and forced a restaurant to temporarily close Friday.

Mr. Yock's BBQ in Salem Township near Lake Ariel was flooded when heavy rains passed through the area Friday afternoon.

No one was injured, but everything inside, and the building itself, was heavily damaged.

The owner says clean-up has already started and hopes to be able to reopen soon.

Roads that were washed out from the storms were also cleared and reopened.

