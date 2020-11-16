Storm damage and power outages from heavy winds plague Wayne and Pike Counties

Both counties are cleaning up after Sunday night's storm; crews are out repairing lines to restore power to hundreds of homes.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews were out in force, cleaning up the mess from strong winds, including a pine tree along Crestmont Drive near Newfoundland.

William Dunning owns the property and came by to start making repairs from the damage the tree made, that he's watched grow from a tiny sapling.

"My dad planted them around 70 years ago and they've been there ever since, until yesterday," said Dunning.

The landowner says that the tree was struck by lightning about 10 years ago and it was just a matter of time before it fell.

"Not too much damage. A fence and a mailbox. Thank goodness the township took care of everything. I appreciate it," continued Dunning.

The power didn't go out here luckily, but it wasn't the same for homes near Lake Wallenpaupack.

Downed trees took out power lines along Route 507, knocking out power to over 100 homes.

Crews were repairing the lines and replacing a transformer that had been knocked down.

It was a similar situation along Pine Grove Road between Sterling Township and Greene Township.

A tree took out power lines around 4 a.m. Monday.

Brenda Staples and her husband were asleep when the storms came through.

"I got awakened by a boom! I was startled and didn't know what was going on. We've heard booms before and it turns out to be electrical problems and guess what? It was electronic problems," said Staples.

Staples says a tree took out the pole in front of her house in January and they lost power, so she and her husband were prepared for this.

"We have a generator and that's basically all you need. It's hooked up to things that don't draw too much power. I can run the TV, charge our phones," continued Staples.