Stocking the streams as opening day of trout season nears

Fish and Boat Commission members were filling streams in Wayne County on Wednesday.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission was out stocking a creek with trout on Wednesday in Wayne County.

The fish released into Van Aucken Creek near Waymart came from a hatchery near State College.

Officials tell us more than 3 million fish will be released into Pennsylvania rivers and creeks ahead of the opening day of trout season for the entire state on April 3.

"All one day, statewide, it'll be April 3, then the reason for that was this spread out that opening day pressure. We know it's typically like a carnival-like atmosphere that helped us spread it out," said Tim Schaeffer, Fish and Boat Commission executive director.

Trout stocking will continue right up until opening day.