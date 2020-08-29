Historic steam tractor on display in Wayne county

The Wayne County Historical Society worked to restore the Spencer Steam Tractor. Saturday the restored tractor was on display near Hawley.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a trip back in time in one part of Wayne County Saturday.

A historical steam tractor was on display near Hawley for people to check out.

The Wayne County Historical Society worked to restore the Spencer Steam Tractor.

Saturday, it was on display at D and H Canal Park.

This is the first time the historic tractor has been publicly displayed since a group of volunteers worked to rebuild the artifact over the last three years.

"I think it means a lot to our community because we are big into history, and we like to inspire others to think about our past, what it was like and how we can move forward and stuff. And how to preserve our history," said Kim Erickson.