Staying safe out on the ice

It's important to take precautions this late in the season if you're out on the ice of a frozen lake or pond because accidents can occur.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — The last couple of days have been welcome for people who are ready for spring, but there are others who are holding on to winter just a little longer—those who enjoy ice fishing.

We found a few brave anglers out on Lake Wallenpaupack where the ice may be thicker in spots.

Emily Borger is a waterway conservation officer for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. She says ice fishing might be enjoyable on days like this, but don't let your guard down.

"You can kind of see where the ice will shelf off and it'll become thinner ... if there's tree sticking up out of the water or if there's flowing water, you'll see it. It'll look like standing water on top but it's just where the ice is thin."

In addition to carrying safety gear like a life jacket, throw rope, and other items, there are resources online that can tell you ice thicknesses on certain bodies of water.

"You want to make sure that the ice that you're on is at least four inches thick. That'll hold about 200 pounds, so an average angler and gear and everything. Be aware of discolored or dark gray spots, any standing water because that'll compromise the integrity of the ice that you're on."

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission recommends if you're even questioning the conditions of the ice, the best thing is to not even go on it.

"It's not January anymore so you have to be super precautious before you go out there because we just don't want to see any accidents happen," Borger said. "Maybe just let someone in the area kind of know where you're at and when they should be expecting you back, keeping good communication with people, just in case anything does happen, they know where at least look for you."