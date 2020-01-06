Stable reopens for horseback riding

As businesses across Pennsylvania slowly begin to reopen, one horseback riding stable in Wayne county is being added to the list.

WAYMART, Pa. — Horseback riders are excited to be getting back on the saddle after months without riding.

Happy Trails Stables in Waymart is once again offering horseback riding services to smalls groups through reservation only.

"It's amazing because it was so hard for us. We're a seasonal business, to begin with so we were closed all winter and then having to be closed that additional time was hard," said Co-owner Robin Bennett.

The stable does board some horses, which allowed them to remain open throughout the pandemic.

Now that Wayne County is in the yellow phase Happy Trails is once again allowed to offer horseback riding.

Katie Lavelle of Dunmore made a reservation to go riding with her daughter.

"Being as though it's an outdoor activity, I think it's safe as long as everyone, keeps their distance and whatnot, but yeah being cooped up it's nice to finally get outside and enjoy the fresh air," said Katie Lavelle.

While it's quieter at the stables, both the owners say as the county starts to move into the green phase they hope more riders get out and come on the trails.

The owners say they've made changes to make sure riders feel safe and comfortable.

Changes such as sanitizing and cleaning saddles and bridles after each use, instead of once a day.