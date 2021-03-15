St. Tikhon's Choir nominated for Grammy

The Monastery in Wayne County was up for Best Choral Performance. Although the group didn't get the win, the choir has been flung into the national spotlight

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Tucked away in rural Wayne County sits St. Tikhon's Monastery and Seminary. It's the oldest American Orthodox Seminary, but it's the choir that has gained national attention in the last few months.



Benedict Sheehan is the director of the St. Tikhon's Choir, most recently the Grammy-nominated choir.



The Academy nominated four choirs and an orchestra in the Best Choral Performance category. St. Tikhon's was nominated for their performance of Kastalsky Requiem.

When the nominations were announced in November, Sheehan says he was elated to be nominated from a deep pool of competition.

"The best choral performance category is a very competitive category. It usually has upwards of 200 to 300 recordings that get submitted into that category. So to be picked as one of the five nominees is a major thing. That's basically 95% of the achievement," Sheehan said.

Unfortunately, St. Tikhon's didn't come home with a Grammy this year, but the exposure the group has gotten gives the members confidence as they continue to shine in the spotlight.

"It's great to be acknowledged. But there's still a lot to do and try to get better. With every new project that you do."

The Grammy nomination isn't the only success the choir is having. They released an album in October called "The Orthodox Divine Liturgy" with music composed by Sheehan, and it debuted at #2 on the Billboard Classical Chart.

"We will submit the Orthodox Divine Liturgy album to the Recording Academy for the Grammys of 2022, and if that gets nominated, it'll be great. If not, it's, it's still great to have it out there," Sheehan said.