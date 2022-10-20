Spreading kindness for 'Go Orange Day' in Wayne County

For the past decade, Wayne Co. has taken part in an initiative to spread kindness. It's in memory of a teen killed in the Columbine massacre more than 20 years ago.

HAWLEY, Pa. — Wayne County has gone orange. Orange bows hang all around Wallenpaupack Area High School. Wayne County Commissioners declared October 20th Go Orange Day.

This effort is all part of Rachel's challenge. Rachel Scott was one of the teenagers killed in 1999 during the Columbine shootings. After she died, Rachel's parents found journals she had written with messages of kindness and how making one person's day a bit brighter can change their perspective.

"Something as simple as that hold the door for someone that you don't know, carry packages for an elderly person, even call or contact someone who doesn't have family. Those acts of kindness are priceless," Darlene Miller from Wayne County Behavioral Health.

For the past decade, county officials and students have carried on this tradition. Darlene says when the county partnered with area school districts. It was the students who decided why orange would be the color for this day.

Wallenpaupack Area has a Rachel's Challenge Kindness Club. Members have made efforts to carry on Rachel's message.

The campaign was originally intended to focus on anti-bullying as well as promoting kindness. The Rachel's Challenge Club has organized programs in school for students to participate.

"It's something that you forget how easy it is to just lift someone up. It's really amazing that we get to show so many different students from all different groups that you can incorporate this and spread kindness everywhere you go," said Wallenpaupack senior Lillianna Hapke.

"We have our pledge back here, and it's just definitely important if you see something, say something and be nice to everyone. Don't be mean," explained Wallenpaupack senior Zoe Dellarocco.

Members of the Kindness Club encourage people to share the love and spread kindness more than just one day a year.