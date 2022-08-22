Some specialty care at Wayne Memorial Hospital ending

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison spoke with hospital officials about the change and what it means for patients.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Patients who come to Wayne Memorial Hospital's hematology and oncology department are learning that the hospital won't have an oncologist after September 30.

James Pettinato is the hospital's CEO and says they contracted with local oncology groups to borrow an oncologist for their patients, but that is ending. Pettinato says the pool of potential doctors has dwindled despite the increase in the need for care. The hospital isn't having any luck recruiting new specialists to partner with, and unfortunately, those patients are the ones who suffer in this case.

"We've had four changes of physicians and physician practices that have partnered with us to provide that service. Wayne Memorial is not the main provider of the service. While they're in our building and set up office here, and it's done under our header, we've always partnered with a larger hematology and oncology group that had the depth and breadth of resources," Pettinato explained.

Officials with Wayne Memorial say not all is lost for patients who visit the oncology and hematology department at the hospital. Patients can still come to receive treatment.

"They can still come for their treatment if the patient agrees and the physician agrees. We just won't have that one physician component here."

Pettinato says there are anywhere from 10 to 20 patients who will need to be transferred to a new doctor.

"Our staff has been working with patients that are coming in and hopefully transitioning them to a place that's easy for them to get to."