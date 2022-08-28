Soldier from Wayne County dies in training

17-year-old Alyssa Cahoon died days after collapsing during training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A 17-year-old soldier from Wayne County has died during training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina.

Officials say, Private Alyssa Cahoon, who was with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, collapsed during training last week. She died in the hospital on August 25.

Cahoon's mother said in a Facebook post that it was discovered Alyssa had a rare undiagnosed heart condition.

The Army said an investigation into the cause of the death is still being conducted.