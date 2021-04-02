Snow removal underway in Hawley

Crews have been working nonstop to clear more than 30 inches of snow that fell in Wayne County.

HAWLEY, Pa. — More than 30 inches of snow fell over several days in Hawley. Borough workers have spent days working around the clock trying to clear roads and parking lots.

"Started probably 2:30, 3 o'clock Monday morning and still continuing on. We go home, get a couple hours sleep if we can and then get back out moving," said Hawley DPW Director Scott Mead.

Now, all that's left are piles and piles of snow and it's tricky for drivers to navigate.

"On our side roads, we got piles everywhere. We got one-lane traffic just around the piles. It's like playing ping pong on the streets because there's so many piles," said Mead.

Private contractors have been going nonstop, too. First plowing the snow, now the daunting task of moving it so businesses can get back to normal.

"Just take your time, get to the roads going as fast as you can. We do need to take breaks and sleep, can't go 24/7. You just got to take time and be patient for us to get there," said Corrado Decandido.

With so many piles this big, the DPW knew it was time to call in reinforcements for some help to clean it up.

"We've got Leeward coming in tonight with four tri-axles and two loaders and just going to move snow. We're going to have some streets shut down and, we're just going to work all through the night and try to get as much snow as we can move," said Mead.

As if the amount of snow wasn't problem enough, plow trucks getting stuck or breaking down slows the process of cleaning up.

"When you get this much snow, you're bound to break something. So, there's nothing you can do but just overcome it and keep going and put a smile on it," said Mead.