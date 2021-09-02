More snow hits Wayne County

People in Wayne County have deja vu with more snow to clean up and road conditions that are not ideal.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Punxsutawney Phil was not wrong in predicting six more weeks of winter as snow continues to fall across the region as it has in Wayne County this winter.

"30 inches so far, and I got 12-foot piles piled up until I have enough till spring, maybe till June. I don't know where to push it already. It's just too much," Gene Butch said.

We found people braving the weather and slippery road conditions for items at Shaffer's Hardware near Hamlin.

"I shouldn't be out either," Butch said. "I should have got the stuff yesterday, but I didn't."

John Politi had a good reason for the trip. He ordered a new snowblower just in time after his old one quit working.

"It wasn't supposed to be here till Thursday. They just called about half an hour ago and said, I'm here, I'm ready to go."

"People who have been out on the road say that they have noticed a difference in the road conditions from last week's storm to this week.

"I think last week they were more prepared for it. They had the liquid salt down and everything, and this week they didn't seem to do it. I saw you come up from South Canaan in your cars when I was going back down with parts, and that wasn't even plowed. Now they got one plow on it, but it's still, it's terrible," Tom Tomczyk said.

Despite the nuisance, folks we spoke with agree that snow is just a part of winter, and some enjoy it.

"It makes me feel like when I was a kid," Tomczyk said. "We had snow from October until April and it never left. And now it's like that."

It was slow going for people driving along Route 191 near Newfoundland, especially if you didn't have four-wheel or all-wheel drive. Snow-covered roads made it difficult for people to get to where they were going.

Brette Hite was driving to work.

"I got stuck. I couldn't get to the facility that I was supposed to go to, and now I'm trying to get home because I can't drive up all these hills with my car."

Hite says it wasn't snowing when she left her house plus, her car is rear-wheel drive—not an ideal vehicle on a day like this, especially if you're not accustomed to driving in the snow.

"Up in this area, I'm pretty sure they're used to it but, everybody should probably stay in for a while."

People who live in Newfoundland were singing a different tune about the amount of snow they've gotten so far this winter.

"Look at it! It's beautiful. You don't get experiences that often, so you got to enjoy it while it's here. You can't change it, so let's just enjoy it," Michael Seagraves said.

They got almost three feet of snow in Newfoundland last week, and they have just finished clearing out. Now people are saying, "Here we go again."

"You get used to it. You deal with it and just move on. It's not as bad as COVID, but this is just salt in the wound, but it's OK," Seagraves said.

Kids in the Wallenpaupack School District had a snow day. Seagraves' son and daughter are loving how much snow they've gotten to play in this winter.

"I love sledding, and normally we don't get too much snow, so we don't really get to go sledding," Mikayla Seagraves said. "That's why I love it this year."