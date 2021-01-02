Snow piles up in Honesdale

The snow has continued to pile up in Honesdale. There was plenty to clean up and that's exactly what we found people doing around town.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Flakes were falling at a good pace all afternoon in Wayne County. Despite several shops and restaurants closing early, the streets and sidewalks still needed to be cleared.

Dave Carroll was shoveling along Main Street in Honesdale and said he will be out doing the same thing every few hours to keep up.

"I like this type of snow because it's not all, boom, a foot of snow in one shot. It's coming down in waves."

Steve Radzicki spent the morning plowing and shoveling in the area. He said driving on some area roads wasn't so great.

"The roads are not the best. I would encourage staying home, especially if you're scared. You're scared, you're going to freeze up, and you're going to get in trouble."

Those who didn't want to drive in town walked to where they needed to go.

"Went to a gas station store, went across the street, bought a bottle of wine, and trudged back," Michael O'Day said.

Most people we spoke with say they know the drill when it comes to winter weather in Wayne County and just go with the flow.