Snow in the Poconos good for some businesses

People selling snow tires and winter jackets said the first snow of the season brought in lots of customers.

HONESDALE, Pa. — The Poconos saw some of the heaviest snow from Wednesday's storm.

People in Wayne County got about four inches of snow - which had some en route for road salt, winter coats, and snow tires.

Employees at Kost Tires in Honesdale had their hands full after the first snowstorm.

The phone was ringing off the hook with people looking to book an appointment to put on snow tires.

"It's just been crazy. Non-stop phone calls. Phone must've rang 100 times today. The managers behind the counter work six days a week just to try to keep up, you know we love our jobs, and we have to make sure all those people are safe out there," said T.J. Joyce, manager of Kost Tire in Honesdale.

The first few inches of snow usually mean good business for those who sell road salt.

Employees at R3 Hardware said they sold about half as many bags this time around as they usually do.

"Covid - people are staying inside more but also because it's been warmer this year. It hasn't snowed as much," said Megan Hedgelon, an associate at R3 Hardware Sales.

The owner of Arts for Him and Her Too clothing store said he looks forward to the first snow every year because it reminds people to go out and buy sweaters and coats to bundle up.

With temperatures in the mid-thirties on Wednesday, he said the business was great.

"If it's cold and it's a heavier item they'll buy it. If it's 60 degrees this time of year, they generally shy away from it," Tom Fasshauer, owner of Arts for Him and Her Too, said.

The first significant snowfall of the season comes at a good time for ski resorts in the Poconos.