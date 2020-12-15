19th Shower for Charity collects $30,000 in two hours

HONESDALE, Pa. —

If you drove along Main Street in Honesdale on Saturday afternoon, you surely passed by the odd sight of a man, showering in a tub on a cold December afternoon. Strange right? Maybe for some, but Michael Stanton has done this for 19 years to raise money for the Wayne County Children's Christmas Bureau.



"If I can for two, three, four hours, stand in a shower stand outside be cold for a few hours so that they will have a better Christmas, so they will have a better holiday, so they will have a better life in general. Listen, that's fine,” said Michael Stanton.



Through the cold, wind, snow, and sunshine, Michael continues this wild tradition with a goal each year to raise at least twenty thousand dollars.



"It's really close to $300,000 he's raised for us over the years. We count on it every year. Usually, it's $20,000 a year. This year blew us away,” said Wayne County Children’s Christmas Bureau VP, Bill O’Neill.



In all the 19 years that Mike has been standing here along Main Street collecting donations. This year in two hours, they collected the most they ever have.



Michael said one man happened to drive by and see it, turn around, and donate $500 in cash during a time when people need help the most. The amount raised surprised everyone.



"We got in and we hit 20. And then we tried for 25, and we got 25,000, and by the time we got done counting. We had a little bit over $30,000,” said Stanton.



"This year 50 degrees that was another factor we didn't think there'd be the sympathy factor, but there was. Basically, this guy is nuts standing out there on Main Street taking a shower,” said O’Neill.



The toys were given to the children for this year, but if you'd like to donate, call Joanne at Bold Gold Media Group at 570-253-1616 or email the Wayne County Children's Christmas Bureau at info@wcccb.org.







