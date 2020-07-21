Shoppers react to the mask spitting incident at Honesdale Walmart

Evan Spangenberg is charged with simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct for spitting in a woman's face.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Sunday afternoon, State Police were called to a disturbance at the Walmart Supercenter near Honesdale.

When they arrived, a woman and employees told state police that a man, later identified as Evan Spangenberg, assaulted the woman inside the store.

Spangenberg and the girl he was with weren't wearing masks inside the store.

The woman asked the couple to please wear masks and said she was elderly and had health concerns.

Spangenberg became argumentative and the woman said she was going to report his conduct to customer service.

The criminal complaint documents that State Police were able to see surveillance video of Spangenberg inside Walmart.

It shows him approaching the woman as she asked for help at the customer service desk.

Then he spits directly in her face before he runs out of the store and gets into his car.

"You don't do that to somebody like that. Number one, they're elderly. Number two, they're right! Like come on, give me a break," said Christopher League of Tafton.

"It's got to be very scary for her. I mean I couldn't imagine," said Doreen Villani of Lake Ariel.

The store policy is to wear a mask and shoppers at the Walmart agree.

"The stores are doing the right thing and I think people just need to abide by what they're asking us to do. It's all in our best interest," continued Villani.

"Come on. Have a little bit of respect. These are troubling times but we all have to stick together for each other. It's scary enough as is. Like, how hard is it to wear a mask," continued League.

Spangenberg is facing charges of simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.