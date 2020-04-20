Shop offering personalized gift boxes to bring some cheer during quarantine

The perfect gift for moms or those on the front lines customized for relaxation, cooking, or drinks.

HONESDALE, Pa. — It's an odd sight to see the sidewalks empty in downtown Honesdale.

Many of the storefronts are home to small businesses like Gather, a unique retail shop that sells anything from candles to clothes.

Store owner, Olivia Santo, opened Gather about a year ago and is hurting from the closure.

"It's important to support local businesses, especially during this time. I know it's really hard for a lot of people to shop at the moment, but if you can, it's really, really appreciated," said Santo.

For those customers that are looking for items, they can still shop online.

"I've been moving a lot of my inventory online. Just moving to solely online sales, which has been, you know, I'm really grateful for all the support I've been getting from my customers."

As the doors of Gather remain closed, Olivia says she's had to try and adjust how she can cater to her customers. Then she came up with an idea for personalized gift boxes.

"I really just wanted to find a way to give someone something to look forward to, to give a personalized touch, and to give my customers a fun experience. It's something that is the DNA of Main Street."

There are three different options for the boxes: a relaxation box, a kitchen theme box, and a boozy box. It's a great idea for Mother's Day or to show some love to someone that's struggling during this quarantine.

"I've had a few nurses come by to purchase them for friends or for themselves."

You can customize a box as well and have it shipped straight to your door, or that loved one that needs some cheering up.