SHINE program goes virtual during pandemic

The summer program will show kids how to learn healthy habits for their minds and bodies.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Wayne Pike Workforce Alliance organizes an afterschool program called SHINE. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade at the three school districts in Wayne and Pike Counties are referred to the program.

SHINE brings education to families and students who need the extra time and gives them hands-on learning experiences.

Starting next week is a six-week online summer program. Each week will have a different theme and the projects will be based on that theme.

"With a focus on agriculture, healthy living, and nutrition, we're going to be providing ingredients every week and do cooking classes with the families," said SHINE program director Pantea Shademani.

SHINE received grant money to fund the summer program. The kids are provided with laptops, if needed, and all the tools to do projects.

"The best thing that we did was actually deliver materials to the homes and doing that the kids had it right in front of them," said SHINE teacher Gabrielle Pranzo.

Teachers are usually concerned with learning loss on a regular summer break but with the coronavirus pandemic extending that time, educators are concerned it's going to be a much bigger issue.

"Keep their minds, keep challenging them, and just get their minds going working, you know, not just now. They get to do different things and they still got a little aspect of school over the summer," continued Pranzo.

But the students won't only be expanding their minds. The program tries to give the kids the tools to be healthier individuals during a pandemic.