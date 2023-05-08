Sewer upgrades coming to Wayne County

HONESDALE, Pa. — More than $5 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Job Act will fund two sewer projects in Honesdale and Cherry Ridge Township.
Pipes laid in the 1960s and earlier will get replaced, which will help prevent contamination.
"It means that they will have a more reliable sewer system in both of these communities, both Honesdale and Cherry Ridge, that would not be possible without, at least the investment, of more than $5.4 million wouldn't be possible without the infrastructure law," said Senator Bob Casey (D).
Some work is expected to start in about a month in Wayne County.
