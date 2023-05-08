Sewer upgrades coming to Wayne County

HONESDALE, Pa. — More than $5 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Job Act will fund two sewer projects in Honesdale and Cherry Ridge Township.

"It means that they will have a more reliable sewer system in both of these communities, both Honesdale and Cherry Ridge, that would not be possible without, at least the investment, of more than $5.4 million wouldn't be possible without the infrastructure law," said Senator Bob Casey (D).