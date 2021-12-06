Selling back old toys before Christmas

A toy store in Honesdale specializing in buying back old toys is always looking for inventory, so owners think now is the perfect time to purge.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Ambeez Toy Box in Honesdale has expanded three times in only three years in business.

When the pandemic first began, the physical store had to close, so the owners put the shop online, and that is when things really changed for the toy store on Main Street in Honesdale.

"We went to live sales instead. We started going on social media and selling that way; people found out that we bought toys that way. And it just exploded for us, and we just have not stopped getting phone calls," explained co-owner Jeanette Toc.

The toy store in Honesdale specializes in retro toys. Owner Jeanette Toc and her husband Paul are always on the hunt for those old, nostalgic toys. But they will buy any toy and then resell it at a low price.

"In general, the only thing we don't take are loose Legos and board games that are not complete. The Legos are taken in for donations because we donate them to the teachers of the area. We don't discriminate; we take everything, as much as we possibly can," Toc said.

The owners at Ambeez think now is the perfect time to purge before the holidays. And by bringing your toys to their store, you can also make a bit of money.

"They need the money; we need the inventory. So let's make a deal. Let's become partners. You win, I win, we all win. Kids are able to get affordable toys as well," Toc said.

And Toc says the best part about buying your toys here is the fact that you're supporting a family-owned business.

"They're supporting a local business; it's not just my husband and I. It's our three little kids who we are trying to get more involved into the community. We want them to be raised as productive members of the community. So they're here with us on weekends when they're not at school, so they're learning the business with us."

The toy store is open to shop Wednesday through Sunday, but if you want to sell your toys, you'll want to call ahead first to make an appointment.